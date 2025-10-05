Everybody Is Going Ga Ga Over Guava

Across the world, people are gravitating towards guava. A refreshing tropical fruit packed with nutritional benefits. No wonder chefs are whipping it into a variety of culinary creations. In fact, celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar have often shared many guava-based recipes on their shows and online platforms. The tropical fruit is grown in India, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, and Central America. The fruit has white or pink pulp with hard but edible seeds. It is a cherished fruit in regional cuisines. Perakka Achar is often served in Sadhya meals during weddings and Onam in Kerala. Perad, Guava Cheese is one of the Christmas desserts in Goan homes. Amrood ki chutney is a traditional guava chutney made in Himachal Pradesh with chilli and ginger.

Guava-licious

As guavas benefit the skin, they are now incorporated into skin care products, makeup, and fragrances as well. The Guava toner pads made of guava leaf extracts are a popular K-beauty product in Korea and are used by K-pop idol Le Sserafim’s Hun Yunjin. It is popular as it aids the glass skin glow.

Guava is integral to India’s culinary and cultural fabric. “Often enjoyed fresh with a sprinkle of salt and chilli powder, Amrood (guava) evokes nostalgia of street-side snacking and childhood memories. “The famous Amrood ka Acchar from Amritsar is one of the most sought-after winter specialities. From traditional

chutneys and sherbets to salads and desserts, guava adds a refreshing sweetness balanced with subtle tartness,” states Executive Chef Anshul Dhyani, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.

A Versatile Fruit

The versatility of guava makes it a chef’s delight, adding it to refreshing beverages, zesty dips, yoghurts, wholesome salads, and desserts. “Its ability to pair with both sweet and savoury profiles makes it perfect for modern mocktails and cocktails.

The way cafés and restaurants are innovating with guava shows how it can be reimagined into a contemporary superfood experience,” says Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi, Corporate Chef at Iron Hill India.

Chefs are experimenting with it in chutneys, marinades, jams, pickles, and even spice rubs, where its natural sweetness and tang balance bold flavours. “Guava is being included in chats, raitas, and curries, bringing a refreshing twist to traditional dishes. Desserts like guava halwa, tarts, and mousses highlight its versatility. The humble fruit is now transformed into a star ingredient across courses,” adds Syamal.

Global Appeal

Guava’s global appeal is remarkable. “Besides Indian kitchens, it enjoys a place in Mexican salsas, Thai salads, the stews of the Philippines, and desserts across South America. Each cuisine adds its local flair, pairing guava with lime, fish sauce, herbs, or warm spices, creating dishes that highlight its tropical essence. In Italy, guava is seen as an exotic import. Its unique flavour and versatility are appreciated as a delicacy,” states Chef Parth Gupta, Founder, Cicchetti Italiano Delhi.

The combination of guava and chilli is exciting as guava’s sweetness and slight acidity allow chilli’s heat and sharpness without overwhelming the fruit’s freshness. Guava pairs perfectly with chilli, found in various products like beverages, ice creams, snacks, and cocktails.

Health Benefits

Guava, the nutrient-rich superfruit, can help boost your overall wellness. Guava, whether pink or white, is loaded with vitamin C, fibre, potassium, and antioxidants. It aids in digestion, improves immunity, and heart health. Eating it daily can keep you energetic and protect against infections. The best way to eat guava is raw and fresh, as it preserves maximum vitamin C and antioxidants. “Avoid eating guava on an empty stomach, as it can cause abdominal discomfort like bloating,” says Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Even guava leaves contain antioxidants, flavonoids, and anti-inflammatory compounds. “Guava leaf tea is known to ease digestion, regulate blood sugar, boost heart health, and support weight management,” says Dr Panda.

Goodness Of Guava Grilled Bass with Guava Salsa

(Courtesy Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi, Corporate Chef at Iron Hill, India)

Ingredients

• 2 fillets of sea bass

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tsp lime juice

• ½ tsp black pepper,

• ½ tsp salt

For the Guava Salsa

• 1 cup ripe guava, finely diced

• ¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

• ½ cup tomato, diced

• 1 green chilli, chopped

• 2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

• Juice of 1 lime

• ½ tsp roasted cumin powder

• Salt to taste2

Method

1. In a bowl, mix diced guava, onion, tomato, chilli, and coriander. Add lime juice, roasted cumin powder, and salt, and refrigerate.

Marinate the Fish:

1. Pat dry the sea bass fillets. Rub with olive oil, lime juice, salt, black pepper, and set aside for 15 minutes.

2. Cook the fish for 4 minutes per side, until golden.

3. Place grilled bass on a plate. Spread guava salsa over the fish. Garnish with coriander

Amrud Ki Sabzi

(Courtesy: Anshul Dhyani, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central Mumbai)

Ingredients

• 4 semi-ripe guavas

• 2 onions (finely chopped)

• 2 tomatoes (chopped)

• 2 green chillies (slit)

• 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

• 2 tbsp mustard oil

• ½ tsp cumin seeds

• ¼ tsp asafoetida

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 ½ tsp red chilli powder

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• ½ tsp garam masala

• 1 tsp fennel powder

• 1 tsp amchur powder

• Salt to taste

• Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

• 1 cup water

Method

1. Cut guavas into medium-sized wedges (do not peel; seeds can remain inside). In a pan, heat oil, add cumin seeds and hing.

2. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and slit green chillies, tomatoes, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and fennel powder. Cook till the oil separates from the masala.

3. Add the guava, sprinkle salt, and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Pour 1 cup of water ( add more if the curry is thick).

4. Cover and let it simmer once cooked, sprinkle garam masala and amchur powder. Garnish with coriander.

Grilled Guava with Chilli Oil, Fresh Basil & Burrata.

(Courtesy Chef Chef Parth Gupta, Founder - Cicchetti Italiano)

Ingredients

• 2 ripe pink guavas, halved and seeds scooped out

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp chilli oil (infused with garlic, red chilli flakes, and pepper)

• 1 ball of burrata cheese gently opened

• 1 tbsp honey (optional)

• A few fresh basil leaves, torn

• A few thin guava slices (for garnish)

• Chaat masala,

• Black pepper, to taste

Method

1. Preheat a grill or cast-iron pan. Brush the guava halves with olive oil on the cut side.

2. Grill the guava for 2 minutes on each side until lightly charred and softened.

3. On a serving platter, spread the torn-open burrata as the creamy base.

4. Arrange the grilled guava halves on top of or around the burrata.

5. Drizzle with chilli oil and honey.

6. Scatter fresh basil leaves and slices of guava on the dish.

7. Sprinkle chaat masala and black pepper.