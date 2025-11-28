‘Esha-Ahana Won’t Be Denied Share in Dharmendra’s Assets’

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are heartbroken over the loss of their father, Dharmendra. Stepping into the role of family head, Sunny is reportedly committed to honouring his father’s wishes — including standing by his half-sisters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Sunny has no plans to deprive Esha or Ahana, Hema Malini’s daughters, of what they deserve, says a reliable source, dismissing rumours of inheritance disputes between Sunny-Bobby and Esha-Ahana. The source, a very close family friend of the Deols, spoke on Sunny’s behalf: “These stories about inheritance disputes are rubbish, and very ill-timed. No one is a pauper here. There will be no drama, no dispute. In fact, Hema Malini and her daughters are not inclined to make any demands on Dharamji’s property. But Sunny will not keep them out of the family inheritance.”

While sharing that Sunny is still too weighed down by his father’s recent demise to think clearly about the road ahead, the source asserted that “one thing is for sure: Esha and Ahana will be part of the Deol family, as their father would have wished.”