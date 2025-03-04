Escape from catastrophic worry cycle





Catastrophizing, also known as magnifying, can be thought of as a secondary burden or injury that is likely to follow an initial event. Simply put, it’s about pain and anxiety being magnified.



Root Causes



These waves of obsessive worrying could happen due to a combination of genetic, environmental, or psychological factors.



“Individuals with a heightened level of anxiety, a history of trauma, or a difficult childhood may develop a habit of excessive worrying,” says Aparna Verma, Counselling Psychologist & Co-Founder of Manovriti.



Such episodes could also serve as cognitive distortions, forcing individuals to view a scenario in a more threatening way than it actually is.



Catastrophizing is more of a thinking pattern. Aparna explains, “From a psychological standpoint, it involves an exaggerated negative thinking pattern where small concerns seem to escalate into overwhelming fears.”



Excessive Offshoot



For example, if someone makes a small error at work, a person who catastrophizes might enter into a vicious cycle, imagining the worst possible outcomes—being fired from the job, struggling to pay bills, and even losing their home. Much of this could also be triggered by lifestyle habits, past traumas, or sleep deprivation issues.



Arpita Jaisingh, Counselling Psychologist & Educator, says, “People develop obsessive worrying because anxiety has often been a part of their upbringing.”

She suggests that parents or caregivers may have unknowingly contributed to making such individuals more fearful of being wrong.



Arpita opines that people who remain isolated most of the time could be at an increased risk of developing catastrophizing tendencies. Other contributing factors include: Medications, Prolonged conflicts with family or friends, Depression, anger, or panic-related issues.



Aparna adds, “Perfectionism or the fear of failure could lead to overanalyzing every situation.”



Additionally, social conditioning that normalizes stress and fear while dealing with problems further reinforces anxious behaviors.



Peak Susceptibility



At some point, we have all experienced overthinking. However, there are certain identity markers for catastrophizing.



Individuals prone to catastrophizing often include:



Those with high neuroticism, also known as highly emotional individuals.

People who experience stronger emotional reactions to stress and other stimulators.

Those who tend to internalize emotions.

Individuals with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).



Aparna warns, “These individuals could be particularly vulnerable and should seek appropriate help.”



One must seek appropriate help like Cognitive Behavioural therapy (CBT) which provides concrete coping skills under the guidance of trained therapists. Mindfulness and Meditation techniques help reduce anxiety. Cutting oneself from an overload of information from news or social media helps minimize

unnecessary worry triggers.



A Free Mind

Catastrophizing might seem like a natural response to stress. However, it’s crucial to distinguish between normal stress and prolonged, obsessive worrying habits. Perhaps, taking a pause—pondering over thoughts and consciously filtering out unnecessary worries—may help regain clarity. It’s helpful if one rewires to deal with stress, rather than let stress deal with you!





CATASTROPHIZING MARKERS

Anxiety Disorders: People with anxiety may be more prone to view situations from a negative lens, triggering cycles of catastrophizing.



Low Self-Esteem: Those struggling with self-worth questions and issues may expect the worst in any given situation.



Past Traumas: Past episodes of major loss or trauma may push one towards thinking of negative outcomes as a defense mechanism to avoid further disappointments.



