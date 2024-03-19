Engineering background helped me understand filmmaking better

The teaser of Sonu Sood’s directorial debut Fateh is winning applause for its action-packed content. Apart from starring in it, he is also making his directorial debut. “I have written the story too,” he says.Fateh is about cybercrime. Sonu came to know that many people, not just the rich, but even the poor, had fallen victim to cyber fraudsters during the Pandemic.“I realised that the message about cybercrime has to reach every individual. And so, I decided to write a story,” he says. He felt that he was best qualified to direct the film, as he had experienced and heard of the problems first hand. “No one else can get the vision that I have for the film, so I thought I could do justice to the script as director.” While a few films have already been made on cybercrime, Sonu says his film has realistic appeal.“Most of the scenes really happened, and I have written them with intensity,” he shares. “Creatively, it’s a great opportunity for me to tell the story the way I want to. The film to resonate with the common man because it’s his story,” he says, adding that it will empower the people.Sonu, who has also produced the film, acknowledges that playing the four-fold role was taxing. Having debuted in showbiz in 1999, Sonu has spent around 25 years in the film industry. With close to 100 films in various languages, he says working with different actors and directors has made his journey enriching. An engineer by training, he worked in the sound and camera departments to understand how lenses are operated in filmmaking. “My engineering background helped me to know the craft better. I could grasp what the filmmakers were trying to do. When I direct a film, I know how to narrate the story through the camera,” he reveals.