 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Emraan Hashmi Is the Mysterious ‘Bade Saab’ in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Hyderabad Chronicle
23 Feb 2026 7:53 PM IST

He’s playing Dawood for the 2nd time in his career

Emraan Hashmi Is the Mysterious ‘Bade Saab’ in ‘Dhurandhar 2’
x
Emraan Hashmi. (DC Image)

The best-kept secret is out. Throughout the breakneck narration of Dhurandhar, mention was made of the mysterious ‘Bade Saab’. The kingpin who controlled the entire crime empire. Now it is learnt that the mysterious ganglord’s identity will be revealed in Dhurandhar 2. And it’s none other than Dawood Ibrahim — and the role is played by Emraan Hashmi.

Interestingly, this won’t be the first onscreen portrayal of Dawood. In Ram Gopal Varma’s Company, it was Ajay Devgan, in Nikhil Advani’s D-Day, it was Rishi Kapoor and in Once Upon A Time in Mumba,i it was Emraan Hashmi. This is Hashmi’s second time as the gangster.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Dhurandhar emraan hashmi 
India 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X