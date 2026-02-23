Emraan Hashmi Is the Mysterious ‘Bade Saab’ in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

The best-kept secret is out. Throughout the breakneck narration of Dhurandhar, mention was made of the mysterious ‘Bade Saab’. The kingpin who controlled the entire crime empire. Now it is learnt that the mysterious ganglord’s identity will be revealed in Dhurandhar 2. And it’s none other than Dawood Ibrahim — and the role is played by Emraan Hashmi.

Interestingly, this won’t be the first onscreen portrayal of Dawood. In Ram Gopal Varma’s Company, it was Ajay Devgan, in Nikhil Advani’s D-Day, it was Rishi Kapoor and in Once Upon A Time in Mumba,i it was Emraan Hashmi. This is Hashmi’s second time as the gangster.