Empowering safety through technology

In an era where cases of children and senior citizens suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease going missing are on the rise, 24-year-old Akshay Ridlan, a Mumbai-based data engineer, has embarked on a noble initiative aimed at leveraging technology for social good. His brainchild, Project Chetna, is not just a product but a solution designed to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals across India. Akshay explains, “This product is actually for a social cause. It is purely to serve Bharat and make it surakshit and, you know, digital Bharat.”

Distressing statistics which show that one lakh children go missing annually in India compelled him to take action. “Why not use technology and Artificial Intelligence to overcome this problem,” he asked himself.

His initiative operates on a simple premise. Individuals can register on the website, providing crucial details about themselves or their loved ones. Upon submission, all pertinent information is securely stored on a tag, accessible to authorised personnel. Akshay emphasises the paramount importance of data security, ensuring that only authorised users can access the information.

Akshay and his team have distributed 5000 pendants for free so far, to special children and elderly people suffering from dementia. “We distributed the pendants to the All-India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) union of retired people,” adds Akshay.

The recent tracing of 12-year-old Vinayak Kohli, an autistic child, underscores the effectiveness of this project. When Vinayak went missing, the police swiftly scanned his tag and retrieved Akshay’s details as an emergency contact. Within hours, Vinayak was safely reunited with his family.

“One day Vinayak was playing near our house and somehow reached the bus stop and boarded a bus. The conductor kept asking him where he lived and where he wanted to go. But Vinay, being an autistic child, was not able to answer. The conductor then took him to the Colaba Police Station. The Police too questioned Vinay, but in vain. They then spotted the pendant on Vinayak’s neck. They scanned the QR code, where they found Akshay Ridlan’s number and were then connected to us. We found Vinayak solely because of the pendant. We are very grateful,” shares Shraddha Kohli, Vinayak’s mother.

As an advocate for societal advancement through technology, Akshay envisions a future where innovative solutions like his redefine social welfare. “We are here to define technology for society,” he declares, urging everyone to join the mission and contribute to building a safer, more connected India.

Akshay Ridlan and Project Chetna stand as beacons of hope, leveraging technology to protect and empower those in need.

