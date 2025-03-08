Empower ‘Her’ to elevate the world





Kanika Tekriwal, Founder and CEO of JetSetGo



Soaring Beyond Limits Her journey, from battling cancer to revolutionising air travel, is nothing short of inspiring. Born into a traditional Marwari family, Kanika's upbringing was steeped in cultural norms that delineated clear paths for women. However, her father’s profound interest in finance and her family’s emphasis on education laid the foundation for her ambitious spirit. At the tender age of 22, Kanika faced a life-altering diagnosis: Cancer. “This formidable challenge, rather than deterring me, became a crucible that forged my resilience. I was imbued with a renewed zest for life and an unyielding determination to leave an indelible mark on the world,” she says. Kanika's foray into the aviation industry began at 17. “In 2014, with limited capital but boundless vision, I co-founded JetSetGo alongside Sudheer Perla. The company rapidly ascended to prominence, becoming India's largest operator of private jets and helicopters.” Balancing the demands of a high-octane career with personal well-being, Kanika is an avid marathon runner, painter, and traveller. Her mantra, “If you believe it, you can do it,” resonates deeply with her life story.

Kavitha Mantha, Owner & chief curator of Sage Farm Café



A Big Leap

When she was younger, her mother would always get upset with her if she tried to cook a new dish when guests came over. Her view was always to showcase what you are perfect at. Kavitha’s view was always, “I would not get better unless I used every opportunity, I got to try something new. It’s the one simple philosophy that has served me well over the last decade. When you are committed to the long term, acknowledge that every mistake serves as a learning opportunity. Every success I have achieved over the years is firmly rooted in the lessons I learnt from each failure. When you have the courage of conviction and truly believe you can take anything on, that’s when the journey to perfection begins.”

Jayanti Reddy, Jayanti Reddy Designs



Craft, Culture & Couture From a young age, Jayanti Reddy has embraced her mother’s passion for style and artistic expression. Receiving acknowledgement for her crafted outfit for a family wedding, she drew upon her keen sense of fashion and knowledge in clothing design. “Since the brand’s inception, my creative journey has been an incredible opportunity for growth. I established a unique space by designing contemporary silhouettes for women, utilising sustainable textiles. Throughout the years, my design process has transformed into crafting intricate embroideries and contemporary bridal trousseaus.” She adheres to traditional methodology and time-honoured techniques, yet remains firmly grounded in the needs of modern brides and bridesmaids. “This delicate balance influences my mood board too, and hence the overall design process.” In a groundbreaking collaboration, Bvlgari and Jayanti Reddy crafted an extraordinary realm of unparalleled creativity, mind-bending designs, and breathtaking splendour.



Dr Sri Nagi, and Shashi Reddy, The Parampara Foundation was founded to revive dying art forms



Keeping traditions alive

The journey may not have been easy, but it was certainly a rewarding experience. “A significant amount of research is conducted to understand the artists and their backgrounds, their contributions to their specific art forms, and to facilitate the organisation of events that connect with temples and occasionally with the government, ensuring these events take place in an open arena,” says Shashi Reddy. “We want the common people to understand the missing links in the generations; that is why we particularly want these performances to take place in the open arena. Whether it’s the Dharamapuri temple, the Golkonda fort, or Gandipet, it’s always in the midst of nature,” says Shashi adding, “When an artist takes the stage in an open arena filled with an engaged audience, there is a dynamic exchange between the performer and the crowd, creating a shared experience. Securing permissions from endowments and heritage sites presents a significant challenge. And the only expectation from the organisers is to ensure that the common people recognise the effort behind the scenes, enjoy the performances, and support Paramparaa in creating greater awareness so that many can experience the satisfaction for which it was intended.”

Aparna Gorrepati, Co-founder of Zuci Chocolates, The Bougainvillaea Restaurant, and The 100 Folds—Academy for Pastry



Overcoming obstacles In a household filled with doctors and academics, pursuing medicine felt like the natural course to take. However, life unveiled an alternate path. "What started as a desire for improved family health—seeking better quality chocolate over unhealthy ingredients—ignited a journey that would shatter numerous barriers in a male-dominated industry," says Aparna. After years as a corporate soft skills trainer at GE, Aparna embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, honing her skills at prestigious institutions like Ecole Ducasse in France before launching Zuci in February 2020—just as the pandemic began. Like many women in the business world, there were uncertainties about ambitions, limited access to funding opportunities, and the challenge of balancing leadership roles with family responsibilities. "These challenges evolved into chances for growth rather than setbacks. In just five remarkable years, this persistence blossomed into a vibrant boulangerie and culinary ecosystem: Zuci Chocolates, Bougainvillaea Restaurant, and now 100 Folds Culinary Guild. Balancing family commitments has demonstrated that breaking barriers isn't about adhering to traditional leadership styles but rather about transforming them," says Aparna.

