ED Summons Shikhar Dhawan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for questioning on Thursday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the betting app 1xBet, official sources confirmed.

Statement Under PMLA

The agency will record Dhawan’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to understand his association with the platform. The 39-year-old ex-opener is believed to have endorsed the app at some point, and investigators want clarity on the nature of his involvement.

Other Cricketers Under Scanner

Dhawan is not the first cricketer to face questions in this case. Former India batsman Suresh Raina was also summoned by the agency last month as part of the same investigation.