Easy Squeeze For His & Her Pelvic Power

For many women, the first time they hear about pelvic floor exercises—commonly known as Kegels—is during or after pregnancy. The association is so strong that Kegels are often viewed primarily as a recovery tool for childbirth or a solution to bladder leaks. But health experts argue that this limited perspective leaves a gap in women’s preventative care. Pelvic floor training, they say, deserves a seat at the table alongside fitness, diet, and mental health—well before pregnancy ever comes into the picture.

The Pelvic Floor

The pelvic floor is a group of muscles that support the bladder, uterus, and bowel. These muscles play a crucial role in regulating urinary and bowel function, sexual activity, and overall core strength. Like any other muscle, they benefit from training. Yet, while gyms are packed with equipment for abs, glutes, and arms, the pelvic floor rarely gets mentioned outside a doctor’s office—and usually only when problems arise.

Experts stress that neglecting this area until pregnancy can have long-term consequences. Strengthening the pelvic floor from a younger age can help prevent urinary incontinence, improve posture, and even support smoother pregnancies later in life.

Early Education

So why aren’t women being taught about pelvic floor exercises earlier? According to Dr. Ashwini Rathod, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, part of the answer lies in how health education is framed.

“It is necessary for healthcare providers to conduct sessions, host seminars, or do podcasts on pelvic floor health. Younger and non-pregnant women should be involved in these informative sessions,” Dr. Rathod explains.

She emphasises that preventative conversations about pelvic floor health should be woven into regular health checkups, much like advice on nutrition or safe sex practices. Normalising the topic early could help women see Kegels as part of everyday wellness rather than a reaction to a medical issue.

Start Young

Kegels can be safely started at almost any age, even in the late teens or early twenties, notes Dr. Sonia Varma, Consultant Physiotherapist and Antenatal Specialist. She points out that the earlier women begin, the more benefits they may see. “Introducing Kegel exercises early will help younger women to prevent future problems rather than waiting for symptoms to appear,” Dr. Varma says.

For women planning pregnancies, the benefits multiply. Practising Kegels before or during pregnancy builds pelvic strength, supports the uterus, and prepares the body for delivery. Postpartum, the exercises aid in reducing urinary leakage, speeding recovery, and regaining pelvic and core strength.

The problem with delaying pelvic floor training until pregnancy or after is that issues like incontinence, prolapse, or pain can already be underway. By treating Kegels as a “last resort,” women often miss out on the preventive power of these exercises.

Dr. Varma highlights that starting late means playing catch-up. “Making them a routine part of women’s health ensures long-term benefits rather than just being a remedy for post-pregnancy issues,” she says.

This mindset shift requires more than awareness—it demands systemic changes in how healthcare professionals are trained to guide patients.

Training Trainers

While awareness among women is one side of the equation, healthcare providers should also confidently discuss pelvic floor health. Dr. Rathod suggests that specialised programs for physicians are critical. “Specialised CME programs, online certification courses, and practical demonstrations on pelvic floor health can equip physicians to guide patients. It is the need of the hour to help women understand the importance of Kegel exercises and improve their quality of life,” she explains.

Dr. Varma says that physicians benefit from practical teaching resources, not just medical literature. “Structured training modules, workshops, and clinical guidelines that cover the benefits of early Kegel practice are essential. Patient-friendly tools like visual aids, mobile apps, and handouts can further support accurate teaching,” she says.

Break The Stigma

Talking about urinary control or vaginal health is often treated as taboo, leaving young women embarrassed to ask questions. By weaving pelvic floor health into school curricula, fitness programmes, and routine gynaecological visits, the stigma can gradually be dismantled. Kegels could be seen in the same category as brushing teeth or doing core stretches—a small daily habit with lifelong benefits.

Wider Application

Interestingly, pelvic floor exercises aren’t limited to women. Men also benefit, particularly in managing urinary health and sexual function. The shift from reactive to proactive healthcare is already reshaping how conditions like diabetes and heart disease are managed. Experts hope pelvic floor health will follow suit. With growing awareness, resources, and conversations, Kegels may one day be as familiar as push-ups or squats.

For now, the message from professionals is clear: waiting until after pregnancy to learn about Kegels is a missed opportunity. By starting young, normalising conversations, and equipping healthcare providers with the right training, society can reframe pelvic floor health as an essential part of lifelong well-being.

Get Floored!

• The pelvic floor is a group of muscles that support the bladder, uterus, and bowel control. They play a key role in urinary and sexual function.

• Strengthening the pelvic floor from a younger age can help prevent urinary incontinence, improve posture, and even support smoother pregnancies later in life.