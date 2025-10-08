Dulquer’s Chennai Home Raided By ED

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at actor Dulquer Salmaan’s Chennai residence on Greenways Road. The search, reportedly carried out with CRPF support, also included his production company, Wayfarer Films.

Simultaneous raids were carried out at 17 locations across Kerala involving actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Amit Chakkalackal, and others.

The coordinated operations form part of an ongoing investigation into luxury car smuggling and alleged unauthorized foreign exchange dealings under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Earlier, Dulquer had approached the Kerala High Court seeking the release of a luxury vehicle seized during a customs raid, arguing that the seizure was unjustified and had harmed his reputation. He maintained that the car was purchased in good faith. On September 23, two of his luxury cars were seized during searches at his residence.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Dulquer Salmaan to apply for the provisional release of his seized vehicle.