Dubai Homes Safe, Say Bollywood Biggies

Dubai, the most populated of the cities in the United Arab Emirates and one of the points of focus as tensions in the Middle East escalate, is ‘second home’ to a host of Bollywood stars.

Shah Rukh Khan has a sprawling mansion named Jannat in one of the poshest parts of Dubai, comparable with Mannat, his home in Mumbai. The property on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, one of the world’s most exclusive man-made islands, was gifted to SRK by a benefactor. Occupying 14,000 square feet of land, Jannat has direct access to the beach.

Madhvan also has a home in the city, but he says his property is relatively modest, “I can’t enjoy the luxurious lifestyle of King Khan.” Neither of the actors is currently in Dubai, and both their homes are said to be safe in the city under threat.

Other Bollywood stars with homes in Dubai are Nora Fatehi and producer Dinesh Vijan, Salman Khan, Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Raakhee Sawant. The Bachchans own two sprawling properties in two of Dubai’s poshest localities. One is owned by Abhishek and Aishwarya and the other by the Bachchan family.

Sanjay Dutt’s family lived in a home owned by Dutt. But they have moved back to Mumbai.