Dual Looks Leave Sunny Agitated

Sunny Deol has never been busier or commanded a fee as high as he does now, following Gadar 2 and Border 2.

What’s troubling the usually calm actor, however, is a clash of looks between his characters, something he has always avoided.

“Sunny never liked to wear beards or prosthetics for his roles. But now, two of his major films are being shot simultaneously. For Shashank Udapurkar’s Gabru, Sunny sports a bloodshot, bearded, long-haired look, while for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, his Hanuman requires a completely different appearance. Not one to rely on too many props, Sunny is finding it difficult to switch between two such contrasting looks,” says a source close to him.

Sunny has reportedly vowed never to shoot two films at the same time again.