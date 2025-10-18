DSP To Turn Hero In Dil Raju’s Film

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is making history by playing the lead in a film.

Famed Telugu composer, known for numerous chartbusters, has been signed by producer Dil Raju for Yellamma. Directed by Venu Yeldandi, known for Balagam, the film is described as a full-fledged musical with a musician as the hero.

Apparently, Dil Raju had approached the Telugu A-listers to play the lead, but they had demanded fees beyond the film’s budget. “Dil Raju wants to make a film centred on music with a decent budget, and getting a musician to play the lead is both logical and economical,” says a source in the know.

It may be recalled that Hindi music director, composer, and singer R.D. Burman once played a second lead alongside Mehmood in Bhoot Bangla. Recently, it was announced that composer Thaman is returning to acting in an upcoming Tamil film, marking his first major role since his debut in the 2003 film Boys. However, this is the first time a composer is taking on the protagonist’s role in an Indian film.