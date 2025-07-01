DSP Might Take Legal Action Against The Singer

Music composer Devi Shri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, recently said at an event that his hit item number ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa has been copied by an artiste in ‘Hollywood’. He said, “You’ve all enjoyed the ‘Oo Antava’ song from Pushpa. I created that song in five minutes while working in my studio. There is no place on this earth where that song hasn’t been played, and now an English singer has copied the song.”

The music composer seems to be referring to the song ‘Anlayana’ by Turkish pop singer Atiye.

Though DSP said that he would consider legal action for copying the song without credit, he added that it was a matter of pride that Telugu music was making waves globally.

The comment section of the song ‘Anlayana’ has been flooded by comments from Indians who recognised the tune. While a few took it as a positive development that Telugu music was being appreciated all over the world, a few made allegations of plagiarism.