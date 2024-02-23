Dream come true to work with Chiru Sir

When Surbhi Puranik was approached for a pivotal role in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambara, her excitement knew no bounds.

“When I was listening to the narration, I could imagine the magnitude of the project; it was massive and I am thrilled to be part of such a canvas,” the actress says, adding, “It’s a dream come true, sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi Sir; perhaps it’s destiny!”

While Surbhi is not at liberty to reveal details about her role, she says it is a layered one. “It’s an impactful role and my character comes at a crucial point of the narrative. I will be seen in traditional outfits like half-saris after a long time,” she reveals.

Surbhi began the project by shooting with Chiranjeevi at a set in Hyderabad. “Chiru Sir asked me about my body of work and told me how important it is for an actor to be versatile. His words were very inspiring,” she says. After shooting for a few days, she is now taking a break, and will resume work soon.

The Express Raja star, who has spent over a decade in the film industry, says she is content with her journey, and feels she has evolved with every film. “Every new film in a different language has been enriching. While learning the language and culture, I have progressed on the acting front too,” says Surbhi who was born in Delhi and later moved to Mumbai.

