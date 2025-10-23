Double the Delight!
Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared that she is expecting her second child with husband Ram Charan
On Thursday, Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared that she is expecting her second child with husband Ram Charan. The announcement came through a video from the family’s Diwali celebrations, which also coincided with Upasana’s seemantham (baby shower) ceremony.
Dressed in traditional attire and surrounded by family, the soon-to-be mother of two radiated quiet happiness and festive warmth.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story