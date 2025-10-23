 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Double the Delight!

Hyderabad Chronicle
23 Oct 2025 7:58 PM IST

Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared that she is expecting her second child with husband Ram Charan

Double the Delight!
x
Ram Charan and Upasana. (DC Image)

On Thursday, Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared that she is expecting her second child with husband Ram Charan. The announcement came through a video from the family’s Diwali celebrations, which also coincided with Upasana’s seemantham (baby shower) ceremony.

Dressed in traditional attire and surrounded by family, the soon-to-be mother of two radiated quiet happiness and festive warmth.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Upasana Kamineni Konidela Ram Charan Baby showers 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X