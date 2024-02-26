Doodle Bugs

From mesmerising mandalas to whimsical illustrations, Indian doodle artists are pushing boundaries and capturing the essence of their culture, experiences, and perspectives through playful lines, intricate patterns and conceptualised elements. Doodling is a form of art where a person scribbles, draws or sketches something while the individual’s attention is preoccupied with something else.

Sijin Gopinathan, an internationally acclaimed doodle artist is one of the pioneers in elevating doodling to a recognised art form in India. Sijin says, “Anything around me becomes my canvas. I don’t dictate my art to a particular canvas. I draw inspiration from my daily life and events where elements of nature are quite prevalent.” Born in the lush greens of Kerala, his connection to nature and humble beginnings are reflected in his meticulously crafted artworks. Sijin says, “I used to help my father with farming, so the connection with nature was a very intrinsic part of my life.” In 2023, as part of his 'Save the Nature' campaign, Sijin showcased his artistic talent by doodling on the rock of Ayiravalli Para, Venjaramoodu. Using washable lime water, it took him a dedicated 14 hours to complete his passion project. Themes like nature protection, women empowerment, and cultural diversity feature prominently in his artwork, alongside personal experiences.

Creativity & Surface

In 2005, he started experimenting the Indian mural style with doodling. After arriving in Dubai in 2013, he was exposed to different cultures that allowed him to explore his creative side. At World Art Dubai 2021, Sijin crafted a live doodle sketch on a Mini Cooper car for the first time ever, paying homage to artists worldwide. He recently created a masterpiece that features faces of over 300 individuals from various nationalities on a single canvas with the theme of ‘One Globe, One Family’.

Ideation and conceptualisation vary depending on the surface. For instance, drawing the same subject on a car versus a shoe requires careful consideration. On a larger canvas like a car, one can elaborate on the idea with intricate detailing, while on a smaller surface like a shoe, creativity must be reflected precisely and captivatingly, conveying the thought behind the idea effectively.

Live Doodling

Speaking of Live Doodling, another prominent name known in the art fraternity is Pradeep Das, better known as The Bombay Doodler. Pradeep doesn’t chase the numbers game rather finds peace in learning and growing as an artist. He advocates for giving ‘best efforts’ rather than striving for ‘best work’. He says, “I always had the ability of recording any conversation or narration into sketches or graphics. I find it extremely therapeutic to be able to give life to voices and events happening in front of me on my canvas spontaneously.” In 2018, he started live doodling for corporate events and programs and continues to do so even today. From collaborating with UNICEF, Google’s ‘Doodle for Google’ 2022 campaign, Instagram’s 2020 #bornoninstagram campaign to capturing live events spontaneously on a canvas, Pradeep dedicates long strenuous hours in creating memorable artworks. A self-made artist born out of struggles and family responsibilities since the age of 19, has steady hands and power of eidetic memory that helps him create magic with creativity. He is often seen carrying a small diary and pen if you spot him in Mumbai.

Whimsical Charms

Khushboo Gupta, a freelance Illustrator, doodler and owner of Doodledabba, brings a vibrant splash of colour and whimsical charm to the world of Indian doodle art. She discovered her style while in college (2008-2013) which was intricate with lines and small patterns, unaware it was called doodling then. Navigating through the creative alleys in her mind, she says, “I mostly work and draw women and men on topics like body shaming, women desires, nature and spiritual world and mysteries around it etc. Indian art fascinates me a lot too and so does the use of figures and animals in it.” Apart from how naturally the style of doodling comes to Khushboo, she says, “Drawing was never a hassle for me. It serves like a stress buster and a form of meditation. It allows me to express my emotions comfortably, as I’ve become accustomed to this style.” Her playful illustrations weave Indian motifs, pop culture references, and personal experiences into delightful visual narratives like her famous -- ‘Evil eye series’, ‘Animals Around the Globe’, ‘Love Half Done’. While listening to a friend’s interview about his film and its characters, she begins to doodle artwork, drawing inspiration from the movie’s cast. These characters, a product of Khushboo's imagination, are depicted in her piece titled ‘The Characters’ doodle.

Branding Woes

The internet and social media advancements have made it easier for artists to showcase their talent and attract brand collaborations. Brands seek to connect with a younger audience by incorporating contemporary and pop culture references, promoting both their own work and that of the artists to engage a wider audience. While mentioning the free flowing nature of the art, Khushboo says, “The procedure of doodling does hamper in case of commissioned work as it will then involve prior planning according to the brief given by the client. If you are sorted about what all has to be drawn, then you can draw it while sitting idle.” However, Pradeep highlights the grey side of brand collaborations by saying, “Many brands prioritise individuals based on just their follower count, equating it with their talent. However, this approach fails to comprehensively assess talent. In some cases, individuals with a large following may not even be artists, but rather content creators or influencers.”

Art For A Cause

These artists aim to generate awareness through their artwork and ignite conversations on topics less talked about. Sijin says, “I want to make people smile through my artwork and spread awareness on important topics like diversity, women empowerment, and preserving nature through a visually impactful medium like this.” He is currently working on his book, Doodling Dreams where he also shares some of his personal stories narrated through words and doodles. Pradeep wishes, “As a living artist, I want to educate people about this art form, transform their thinking and storytelling. I wish to build an agency where budding artists can come and learn, grow as an artist.”

