Don’t Worship Me: Sivakarthikeyan Tells Fans

Actor Sivakarthikeyan mixed humour with honesty at a recent event featuring Pullela Gopichand and chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju. Joking about being the “least intellectual” on stage, he said having “a little less brain” helps him listen to directors better.

He asked fans to value their time and not get lost in online negativity, saying he doesn’t want worship — just to be seen as a friend or brother. The Amaran star added that he mostly stays off social media because of the needless negativity and false news that spark fights.