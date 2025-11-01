Don’t Blame Vijay for Stampede, Says Ajith

Actor Ajith Kumar broke his long silence on the Karur stampede tragedy which had claimed 41 lives during a political gathering for actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay.

In a recent interview with an online portal that has gone viral, Ajith said, “There is so much happening in TN because of the stampede. That individual (actor Vijay) cannot be blamed for the tragedy. We are all responsible including the media. Today I think we have become a society that's so obsessed with gathering a crowd, to show your strength. This needs to end.”

The actor further questioned why such chaos occurs predominantly around film stars. “Why similar crowd-related tragedies are uncommon at events like cricket matches but persist around film celebrities. This projects the film industry in a poor light.”

He also voiced concern over the toxic side of fan culture.