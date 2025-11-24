Don Lee Set To Play Villain Opposite Prabhas in Spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas as a cop on the trail of forces that aren’t entirely human, has locked its antagonist — and it’s an unconventional choice.

The villain will be played by Lee Dong-seok, globally known as Don Lee, the South Korean–American actor and producer who shot to international fame with Train to Busan (2016), The Outlaws (2017), and the hugely successful The Roundup franchise, where he portrayed the relentless detective Ma Seok-do.

Sources say Vanga initially considered Bobby Deol for the role, following his crowd-winning villainous act in Animal. “But that would have been too much of the same,” the source explains. “Vanga wanted a completely new face opposite Prabhas — someone Indian audiences haven’t seen before.”