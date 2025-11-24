 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Don Lee Set To Play Villain Opposite Prabhas in Spirit

Hyderabad Chronicle
24 Nov 2025 8:53 PM IST

Though Bobby Deol was initially considered for the role, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted a completely new face, someone Indian audiences haven’t seen before

Don Lee Set To Play Villain Opposite Prabhas in Spirit
x
Prabhas and Lee Dong-seok. (DC Image)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas as a cop on the trail of forces that aren’t entirely human, has locked its antagonist — and it’s an unconventional choice.

The villain will be played by Lee Dong-seok, globally known as Don Lee, the South Korean–American actor and producer who shot to international fame with Train to Busan (2016), The Outlaws (2017), and the hugely successful The Roundup franchise, where he portrayed the relentless detective Ma Seok-do.

Sources say Vanga initially considered Bobby Deol for the role, following his crowd-winning villainous act in Animal. “But that would have been too much of the same,” the source explains. “Vanga wanted a completely new face opposite Prabhas — someone Indian audiences haven’t seen before.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
prabhas Sandeep Reddy Vanga Don Lee 
India 
subhash k. jha
About the Authorsubhash k. jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X