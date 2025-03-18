Do not stress dude, your sperm counts

What if the conflicts and trauma experienced by a father were passed on even before his child was conceived? Breakthroughs in research in the field of epigenetics suggest that the trauma and burnout of a father’s stress might not just be for him but also passed on to his next generation. Interesting areas of one’s ‘gene-making’ explain how invisible scars of childhood trauma experienced by the father can subtly spew their seeds (literally sperms) on future generations.

A study titled, ‘Exposure to childhood maltreatment being associated with epigenetic patterns in sperm’ from Molecular Psychiatry has established the link between stress and the same being passed on via a father’s sperm.

Epigenetics Explained

“You don’t just inherit DNA. You also inherit subtle tags called epigenetic markers” says Dr. Harsh Sheth, Assistant Professor and Head of Advanced Genomic Technologies Division. Dr Harsh explains that it is these epigenetic markers that are involved in the process of inheriting and controlling the ‘gene-environment’ interaction. Of course, by feeding on traces from the previous generations.

Implying that it’s all about how genes are expressed. One could think of these as on and off switches that can either activate or silence certain genes. As they say, no two fingers are the same. No two cells are the same either. It’s here that epigenetics enters the picture which serves as instructing buddies controlling which genes turn on or off.

Dr Harsh opines that such happenings are common in the world of epigenetics. Even suggesting that these are important markers and the very disruption of these markers could pave the way for disorders such as Prader-Willi (a disorder which makes children grow hungrier) or Angelman Syndrome (a genetic disorder causing developmental disabilities).

Troubled Childhood

Riddhi Doshi Patel, a Child Psychologist and parenting Counselor, shares how stress-related issues reflect in children’s personality traits. Riddhi explains, “The way a child reacts to certain situations has a lot to do with how parents deal with that situation.”

She gives an example of a father having road-rage issues. Where the father may be too abusive or angry while

driving, and the child just picks on the same. Riddhi calls it the ‘copy & paste’ mechanism at work.

Lifestyle Tweaks

While the study has aptly pointed out that epigenetic alterations observed in sperms due to childhood stress carry traces ahead to descendants. The study also seems to pose questions about conventional views of inheritance. Views that, according to previous findings, have only focused on DNA as the epicentre of genetic information.

Epigenetic messengers as per the new study introduce a scenario where non-genetic factors too, contribute significantly to an individual’s development!

Dr Harsh says, “Lifestyle changes specifically centred around a healthy diet, regular exercising along with work-life balance could help.” Implying that this could have a positive impact both, at a personal level and also help the next generation that are yet on their way.

Riddhi believes that despite biological markers being passed on, it’s also important that parents tweak the way they behave with their kids or in front of their kids. She opines that if as a child stress is dealt with, that same child would grow into an optimistic man ahead.

Break The Cycle

The implications of the Molecular Psychiatry study are vast. Helping the present generation understand how a father’s emotional and psychological state, particularly in his formative years, has an impact on his child’s development, health or well-being.

Riddhi opines it’s not just about understanding but also mitigating these stress-related effects. Riddhi says, “Parents need to provide a safe-space for children to destress and talk their hearts out.”

While such discoveries are eye-opening, they also open avenues for preventive healthcare, wherein addressing psychological scars becomes important, before they get passed on to the little ones ahead. Maybe, it’s time that individuals confront cycles of trauma before they shoot off into molecular stressful legacies!

