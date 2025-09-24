Déjà Vu at Milan—Alia or Deepika?

Gucci’s The Tiger premiere at Milan Fashion Week was always going to be a spectacle, marking creative director Demna’s first collection for the house. Alia Bhatt joined the glittering guest list, dressed head-to-toe in Gucci’s ‘La Famiglia’ collection.

The actress turned heads in a sweeping black fur coat layered over a nude satin slip, sheer stockings and razor-sharp heels. On Instagram, she gushed about donning “@demna’s special collection, La Famiglia for The Tiger premiere.” Reviews were harsher, with many accusing her of playing dress-up: “Always giving imposter syndrome vibes,” “Mix of Jon Snow and Deepika,” and “She’s trying to be Deepika so hard.”