Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan says directors and writers in Hindi cinema often have limited creative freedom, as producers and actors tend to influence storytelling.

The filmmaker said Bollywood has long followed a formula-driven approach, where one successful film leads to many similar projects. “If one film works, everybody wants to make that kind of cinema. When people get fed up, someone breaks the pattern with a new story and then everyone follows that again,” he said. Priyadarshan added that filmmakers in Hindi cinema often have to listen to multiple stakeholders.“Producers, actors and many others interfere. Directors and writers are forced to make what others want,” he said.

The director noted that the Malayalam film industry works differently, with stronger focus on storytelling despite smaller budgets.“We have shoestring budgets and our immediate competitor is Steven Spielberg. Since we don’t have money, we believe in content,” he said.

Priyadarshan has directed over 45 Malayalam films and around 25 Hindi films, including popular comedies such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hulchul, Khatta Meetha and Chup Chup Ke.

The filmmaker is now gearing up for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and the late Asrani. The film is scheduled to release on April 10.

Admitting that comedy is one of the hardest genres to make, Priyadarshan said: “It’s easy to make someone cry but very difficult to make someone laugh from the heart,” he said, adding that he avoids double-meaning humour so families can watch his films together.

will work on Haiwan, starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The director has also announced that his 100th film will star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.