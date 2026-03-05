Dior’s Garden Runway Glows in Paris

The sun was out over the glass-walled runway at the famed Tuileries Garden in the French capital on Tuesday, flooding Jonathan Anderson’s fall-winter 2026 collection for Dior with a golden light that invoked Impressionist paintings.

Among the celebrities at Paris Fashion Week packed into the glass walkways around the park’s octagonal basin — dotted with artificial water lilies in a nod to Monet — were Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Jisoo, Priyanka Chopra, Willow Smith, Emily Ratajkowski and Macaulay Culkin.

It was a fitting mood for a collection steeped in flowers, water and the art of being seen.

The greenhouse setting turned the surrounding Parisian strollers into an unwitting audience — an idea Anderson leaned into.

He said he had been thinking about the promenade, about people who dress up to go somewhere, and about his own status as a tourist in his adopted city.







