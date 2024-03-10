Dink Positive pickle-heads

Pickleball, the racquet sports craze is growing all over India. Not merely as a recreational sport but also as a competitive sport. Pickleballis now being played by kids, adults, and even senior citizens. Pickleball, which is a mix of badminton, tennis, and ping pong, is an easy game for beginners to pick up. It can be played on a badminton-size court (indoor or outdoor) with two or fourplayers. It is played with paddles that are used to hit a plastic perforated ball (to withstand windy conditions). As a contact-free sport, it grew during the pandemic.Prachi Golus, a 21-year-oldMBA student from Hyderabad who began playing pickleball two years ago says, “I was introduced to Pickleball by the college sports faculty as I was a Table Tennis player. Since then, I have consistently engaged in pickleball as itprovides an enjoyable way to stay physically active, especially after studying for long hours I find it relaxing and de-stressing.”Suneel Michigan, 62-year-old, Director of IT Business from Hyderabad who has been playing Pickleball forthe last one-and-half year now says, “I have never been active in any sports nor have I been to a gym. My uncle who is 75 plus from the USAintroduced me to this sport during his visit to India. Now I enjoy pickleball as it is a low-impact game.”Michigan plays the game 3 to 4 days a week and it has helped him to be more flexible and has increased his stamina. “Being active with pickleball releases feel-good endorphins and reduces the negative effects of stress, so I feel more positive and relaxed. Also, I have made new friends of all age groups now as we meet on the court often,” he says.Pickleball was created in Bainbridge Island, USA in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum to entertain their children during the summer. As the sport was made as a mix of rules the trio named it Pickleball after the pickle boat, a rowing crew that is thrown together from available rowers. Sunil Valavalkar, a sports enthusiast brought pickleball to India as he enjoyed playing it on his trips abroad and he formed in 2008 the All-India Pickleball Association (AIPA). Today in India it is also growing as a competitive game for experienced, athletic players. There are now pickleball tournaments, leagues, and clubs in India.Arvind Prabhoo the President of the All-India Pickleball Association and the President of the International Pickleball Federation says, “Pickleball is a lifestyle game it is easy to learn and it is also fun as well excellent for fitness that is why being played in various cities. Also, courts are coming up in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Chennai.” AIPAis spreading its wings and is operational in 19 states andintends to go to 10 more states next year. It also plans to start aleague of its own to popularise the game. Earlier the paddles and balls were imported but nowhomegrown companies are making them at a cheap price. So, it is not an expensive affair to play the sport. B Chakrapani, Head Coach of Telangana State says, “While pickleball is easy for beginners to learn, mastering the sport requires skill, strategy, and practice. Like any competitive activity, it takes time and dedication to reach a high level of proficiency. However, the learning curve is manageable, for players of varying abilities to enjoy both recreationally and competitively.” “Pickleball has numerous benefits for young as well as old. It improves cardiovascular health, is a low-impact exercise that enhances hand-eye coordination, and helps maintain mobility and flexibility. Additionally, it fosters social connections and provides an exciting way to stay active,” he adds.Bollywood writer-director Shashank Khaitan is also a pickleball enthusiast and Partner of Global Sports. (which promotes Pickleball in India). He says, “I have been active in Tennis, Football, and Cricket. When I played pickleball for the first time I took a liking for the game So I decided to promote and invest in it. Last year I travelled to London and Bali to play some amateur/ pro tournaments. Our team of Global Sports has conducted four of the best and biggest tournaments in India in the last year. We see the game growing in two verticals, one as a lifestyle sport and two as a competitive sport. Men and women of all ages and different skill sets can come together and play this game.” This helps in building bonds along with burning calories. “We want young athletes to play professionally to have a career and are working to create an ecosystem. We also want India to be the hub of Pickleball for the world,” adds Khaitan. He is known for his work in movies Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania.Pickleball, a sport thriving in over 90 countries globally is also now growing in India. The recently concluded Indian Open 2024, an international pickleball tournament organized by Global Sports, had over 700 athletes from 12 countries. Industrialist Anand Piramal and tennis legends such as Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna (the oldest man to win a Grand Slam after clinching the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title) were special guests at the event who played friendly matches. Global Sports has recently signed filmmaker Karan Johar as their lifestyle Brand Ambassador.Internationally, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Hollywood actors George Clooney and Leonardo Di Caprio, singer and actress Selena Gomez, and the Kardashian sisters play pickleball often.