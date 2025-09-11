Diljit Roped In for ‘Kantara 2’

Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in India for a special project. The singer, who has largely set aside his career in films for live performances, flew in at the request of Kantara star Rishab Shetty for an afterthought song in Kantara: A Legend — Chapter 1

According to an informed source, “The film is complete and being readied for global release on October 2 in seven languages (Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali). However, Rishab felt it was missing a North Indian tadka (garnish), which would attract audiences in the Hindi belt. And who better to unite audiences in all languages than Diljit?” The popular artist arrived earlier this week to take up the assignment.