Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Faces CBFC Ire Again

Diljit Dosanjh, who often courts controversies, now faces the biggest challenge of his career. His film, tentatively titled Panjab 95, which is based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Kharla, has been denied release by the Central Board of Film Certification not once but innumerable times.

The latest on that front is that the CBFC has asked for a record 127 cuts before giving a censor certificate. The CBFC has also asked for the title to be changed.

Diljit Dosanjh and the film’s director, Honey Trehan, oppose these cuts. Informs a source, “Diljit considers Panjab 95 to be his most important film so far. He has earlier done two films on Punjab militancy, and neither got into trouble with the censor board. This is the first time one of his films is stuck at the censors. He has made it clear to all concerned that he would rather not release the film then take the cuts.”