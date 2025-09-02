Diljit Dosanjh Walks Out of ‘No Entry’ Sequel

There is no doubt that Diljit Dosanjh is one of the biggest draws as a live performer on stage today — so much so that he has reportedly decided to put the acting part of his career on the back burner.

He had got into acting to broaden his horizons and made a mark with Udta Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila, and Panjab ‘95. But, according to a well-informed source, “Diljit is [now] too taken up with his stage performances and music career to give attention to film projects. He has politely moved out of No Entry Mein Entry (the sequel to the 2005 comedy directed by Anees Bazmee). Right now, he is focussing on building on his stage success globally.”

As Diljit himself put it, music and live performance remain his true passion: “I am an accidental actor. Some interesting offers came my way as an actor, and I saw no reason to say no to them. But it is on stage that I feel my direct connect with my audience. When I am on stage, I am the best version of myself.”

Movie offers, sources say, will be considered only if the role is author-backed— like Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila— not something like No Entry Mein Entry, where Diljit would have shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Diljit is preparing for his international Aura Tour, scheduled from October 26 to November 13 across Australia and New Zealand.