Diljit Dosanjh Faces Threat After Touching Big B’s Feet

A US-based Khalistani outfit has objected to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet on Kaun Banega Crorepati, calling it disrespectful to the memory of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) criticised the gesture and has threatened to disrupt Dosanjh’s Australia concert on November 1. Dosanjh did not respond to requests for comment. A source close to him said, “Diljit has admired Mr Bachchan for years. As an artiste, he believes in honouring senior talent. Questioning his gesture of respect infringes on his freedom of expression.” SFJ’s criticism stems from allegations against Bachchan over the 1984 violence — accusations the actor has denied. Dosanjh’s team has not announced any changes to his performance schedule.









Meanwhile...

In a behind-the-scenes video, he said he faced racist remarks on arrival in Australia, adding, “Some comments called me an Uber driver or 7-11 employee… but I believe the world should be one and there should be no borders.”