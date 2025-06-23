Diljit Dosanjh Faces Flak For Pak Actress Casting

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is facing flak for his latest film Sardarji 3, in which he stars opposte Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The film will reportedly not be screened in India. Social media has been gunning for Diljit, alleging lack of political sensitivity.

However, a source close to the development defends Dosanjh, saying, “He had no say in the casting, though the actress was signed on with his full knowledge and consent. Also, when the film was launched, relations between the two countries were not so terrible. So to blame him for the casting is wrong.”

We now hear that Sardarji 3 will skip its Indian release.

The film Abir Gulaal was earlier targeted for the presence of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The producers decided to not release the film at all, rather than exclude India from the roster.