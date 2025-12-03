 Top
Dil Raju Rubbishes Rumours of Project with Salman Khan

Hyderabad Chronicle
3 Dec 2025 7:28 PM IST

He’s concentrating on his upcoming film with Akshay Kumar

Dil Raju Rubbishes Rumours of Project with Salman Khan
Top Telugu producer Dil Raju has addressed the wave of rumours surrounding his upcoming projects, particularly reports claiming he is planning a pan-India film with Salman Khan, and clarified that there is currently no such project with the Bollywood star in the pipeline. (DC)

His team said he is currently focused on his upcoming film with Akshay Kumar, directed by Anees Bazmee. The project is in pre-production, with more details to follow soon.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
B.V.S. Prakash
About the AuthorB.V.S. Prakash

