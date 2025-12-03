Dil Raju Rubbishes Rumours of Project with Salman Khan

Top Telugu producer Dil Raju has addressed the wave of rumours surrounding his upcoming projects, particularly reports claiming he is planning a pan-India film with Salman Khan, and clarified that there is currently no such project with the Bollywood star in the pipeline.

His team said he is currently focused on his upcoming film with Akshay Kumar, directed by Anees Bazmee. The project is in pre-production, with more details to follow soon.