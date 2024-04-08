Dil Raju miffed with director Parasuram?

Ace producer Dil Raju, known for backing numerous blockbusters like Sathamanam Bhavati, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Fidaa has reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with director Parasuram. “With Family Star openings failing to match his expectations, Dil Raju who is also distributing the film, called Parasuram and expressed his unhappiness,” says a source, who adds, ‘Dil Raju had suggested some corrections to help the film to be a better watch but Parasuram stuck to his guns and went with his own screenplay which failed to impress the audience.”

Dil Raju also feels Parasuram just tried to repeat the Geeta Govindam formula where lovers are mostly at loggerheads, until they understand each other. “He just used the same formula for Family star and made Vijay and Mrunal to fight it out but the reason for their fights on his family life was more contrived than realistic — hence it turned out to be farce,” he adds.