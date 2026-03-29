Dia Mirza, Aneet & Reet Padda... Face Backlash Over Their Views

Actor Dia Mirza got trolled for her comment suggesting that we are celebrating jingoism! Responding to a question on comparisons between her show IC 814 and Dhurandhar, she said, “The show was called out for humanising all the characters, including the terrorists. I guess it is because we are celebrating jingoism too much now. We adore it. There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism, which our show is not.”

The actor was trolled across social media, with many saying it was unfortunate that someone from the fraternity was not celebrating one of the biggest films.

Dia, in the same podcast, added, “I am political, and I have a stand. And yes, I will convey that through the choices I make in the stories I tell. It is not easy. We are trolled regularly. Beyond that, there is all kinds of intimidation because if you are not toeing the line and not in agreement with what larger forces expect, then it is not easy.”

Reet Padda too...

Not just Dia. Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda’s sister, Reet, was also trolled after she posted a story calling Dhurandhar propaganda and questioning its larger message. Screenshots of her posts were widely circulated across social media, as she became the subject of incessant trolling, eventually forcing her to delete her account.

Aneet Padda, too, wasn’t spared, with many saying her sister was damaging her career.

Composer Vishal Dadlani was similarly trolled when he called out the film for compromising on facts, saying, “Watch the film for entertainment and not for understanding of facts.”

Film trade analyst Girish Wankhede says there has been a profound shift in how cinema is consumed and critiqued. While he believes the contemporary filmgoer is far more opinionated, informed and empowered than ever before, he also notes that the current landscape reflects a limited openness to differing views.

“Audiences who express skepticism or outright criticism towards Dhurandhar and its much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, are frequently met with aggressive trolling from certain fervent sections of the fanbase. He further adds, “Detractors are often swiftly labelled as having a hidden agenda, their opinions dismissed as orchestrated campaigns rather than genuine viewpoints. Others, wary of the inevitable online backlash, choose to remain silent, fearing social ostracism or relentless harassment for daring to voice reservations. While this polarised and sometimes hostile environment can feel intimidating, such reactions are, in many ways, a reflection of today’s digital age of instant connectivity.”

Trade expert Sumit Kadel says the industry remains cautious about showcasing its political leanings and ideologies. “People prefer remaining silent and not being vocal about anything, especially when it’s a narrative like this. They take the middle path and are wary of the repercussions either way. An actor on anonymity says, “In a polarised environment like this its best to maintain a diplomatic silence”

Several stars, including Vicky Kaushal — who starred in Aditya Dhar’s Uri — have said they are yet to watch the film, as has Aamir Khan, a few have chosen to praise individual actors and the director. But the majority have chosen to keep quiet, probably for a reason.

Will Aneet lose her superhero project?

Saiyaara breakout star Aneet Padda has inadvertently sparked a social media storm with her perceived stance on Indian politics. The controversy began after Aneet followed American political commentator Hasan Piker on social media. Piker drew widespread outrage among Indians globally after referring to India as a “rogue terror state” during Operation Sindoor. Although Aneet has since unfollowed Piker, the backlash continues. Social media users are now demanding her removal from the lead role in the proposed supernatural franchise Shakti Shalini. Sources say the producers at Maddock Films are in discussions over the situation.