 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

‘Dhurandhar’ Title Song Captivates Macron

Hyderabad Chronicle
20 Feb 2026 10:29 PM IST

French President’s Thank You video has ‘Na de dil pardesi nu’ as the BGM

‘Dhurandhar’ Title Song Captivates Macron
x
Shabana Azmi, who met President Macron, says, “He had done his research and was aware of the trends in our cinema, past and present.” — DC Image

French President Emmanuel Macron is apparently a fan of the Dhurandhar title track Na De Dil Pardesi Nu composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja.

After concluding his trip to India, President Macron shared a message expressing gratitude for India’s warm hospitality, along with a video recording the highlight of his visit. It had the Dhurandhar song in the background.

Shabana Azmi, who met President Macron, says, “He had done his research and was aware of the trends in our cinema, past and present.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Dhurandhar Emmanuel Macron 
India 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X