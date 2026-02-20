‘Dhurandhar’ Title Song Captivates Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is apparently a fan of the Dhurandhar title track Na De Dil Pardesi Nu composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja.

After concluding his trip to India, President Macron shared a message expressing gratitude for India’s warm hospitality, along with a video recording the highlight of his visit. It had the Dhurandhar song in the background.

Shabana Azmi, who met President Macron, says, “He had done his research and was aware of the trends in our cinema, past and present.”