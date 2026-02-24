Dhurandhar Team Shuns Awards Function

The Hollywood Reporter India Awards Night held in Mumbai last weekend turned out to be something of a shocker – titled ‘The Honours,’ it had a special segment devoted to Dhurandhar, but the entire team stayed away.

Actress Neha Dhupia, who hosted the show, did her best to defuse the situation, joking that perhaps the Dhurandhar team was busy filing its tax returns after the massive success of the film, or were busy completing Part 2.

However, one of the team members shared with this writer that though they were to be honoured, the team chose not to attend as a protest against critic Anupama Chopra’s scathing review of the film. “I wouldn’t use the term ‘boycott.’ But we made our protest about the unfair review known,” said the source.