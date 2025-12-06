‘Dhurandhar’ Role Was a Life-Changing Experience: Madhavan

R Madhavan is unrecognizable as Ajay Sanyal, the National Security Adviser in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar which has opened to mixed reviews.

While the other actors in the film have been advised not to give interviews, Madhavan opens up about his character and what he calls a life-changing experience. “Playing this National Security Adviser has opened up an entire new world for me. It’s like being thrown into a universe that I knew only in shadowy detail. Thanks to Dhurandhar I know what National Security means, the army-like discipline, the dedication and sacrifices including the sacrifice of lives.”

Madhavan is all praise for his director. “Aditya Dhar is a monk. Through all the chaos of making a film so dense and intense, he would sit there waiting for the anxieties to settle down. What a fine human being! After working with Aditya in Dhurandhar, I want to work with him again and again.”

Madhavan promises much more of himself in the sequel to Dhurandhar. “My screen presence is limited in the first part. But in the second part which will release in March there is a lot of my character, as he trains the Ranveer character in skills of espionage warfare.”