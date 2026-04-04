‘Dhurandhar’ Faces Plagiarism Charges

A fresh controversy has erupted around Dhurandhar, with a writer identified as Santosh Kumar RS accusing director Aditya Dhar of plagiarism, and the director reportedly preparing for legal action against Santosh Kumar.

Santosh Kumar claims he had narrated a similar story to several production houses a few years ago and alleges that Dhar had used his concept to make the film. Says Santosh, “After watching Dhurandhar, I realized that it was my script, my story. I worked very hard and narrated the stories to a lot of companies in 2023. I was told it needed a ‘corporate actor,’ so I went to Sony, Zee, T-Series and Dharma Productions. Aditya Dhar has to accept that he has stolen my story.”

The allegation has gone viral. Aditya Dhar and his team stoutly deny Santosh’s claims. The contrasting stands have sparked a debate in industry circles. The matter has now taken a serious turn, with both sides getting set for legal action.