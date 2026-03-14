‘Dhurandhar 2’ Producers Demand 6-Week Theatre Monopoly

More trouble for Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bungla

It looks like Akshay Kumar might have to postpone his much-hyped horror comedy Bhoot Bungla once again. The film was originally scheduled to be released on March 15, but the date was shifted to April 10 to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2.

But now Dhurandhar 2 is posing an even bigger hurdle for Bhoot Bungla.

In an unprecedented move, Jio Studios, producers of Dhurandhar 2, have asked for all shows in single screen theatres for six weeks. This means that Bhooth Bungla, which releases on April 10, won’t be able to get screens.

Roshan Singh, a leading exhibitor of Bihar, is perplexed. “Six weeks is too much. How can we show no other film for so long? There is a lot of interest in Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bungla. It is unfair to suppress competition especially since Dhurandhar is a foolproof franchise,” he says.



