Dhoni Now Turns Action Hero?

Cricket legend MS Dhoni might be trading the pitch for the big screen. Fans got excited when actor R. Madhavan shared a teaser for his upcoming project Chase, which also stars Dhoni. The film is directed by Vasan Bala, who previously helmed Alia Bhatt’s Jigra.

The teaser shows Madhavan and Dhoni in black outfits and sunglasses, armed with guns. “One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up-a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase-teaser out...” Madhavan wrote on Instagram.Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement over the collaboration. Some were even confused whether it’s a film or an advertisement. “Is it an ad? I’m so confused,” one fan wrote.While Dhoni has previously appeared in numerous advertisements, this teaser hints that he could be stepping into acting, sparking curiosity among fans about what's next for the cricketing icon.