Dharmendra Elated At Bobby Deol’s Success

Iconic star Dharmendra, who has watched his younger son Bobby Deol go through very tough times, is now very happy to see his resurrected career.

Says Dharam ji emotionally, “There was a time when he wasn’t getting work. I know what that struggle feels like. I’ve been through a lot of struggle myself. Luckily my sons never had to face the kind of economic hardships that I did. There were times when I didn’t have money for meals. Bobby’s struggle was different. I am proud of the way he has reinvented himself.”

He is specially pleased that Bobby Deol is a part of Aryan Khan’s The Bads Of Bollywood. “Shah Rukh is like my own son. Sunny and Bobby are very close to Shah Rukh. I am glad Bobby is part of Aryan’s series. Itni tareef ho rahi hai (there’s so much of praise). It makes me proud to see my son joining hands with Shah Rukh’s son,” he said.