‘Dharamji is getting better,’ says Hema Malini

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised last week due to breathlessness, is recovering well. His wife, actor Hema Malini, assured, “He’s getting better and should be home in a few days.” Urging fans not to believe rumours, she added, “Every day there’s some untrue report about his health, which upsets us and his well-wishers. He’ll be 90 in December — some health issues are natural. Please pray for his continued good health.”

The family kept celebrations low-key for daughter Esha Deol’s birthday on November 2. “We’re all tense about Dharamji’s health. Esha has put her birthday celebrations on hold until he’s back home,” Hema said.