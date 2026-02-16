Dhanush To Star in Two Major Biopics

National Award-winning actor Dhanush, celebrated for his intense and deeply nuanced performances, is set to take on two of the most significant roles of his career. He will play legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic directed by Arun Mathewswaran. Simultaneously, he is also preparing to step into the shoes of former President and renowned scientist Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in another ambitious biographical film.

Speaking about Dhanush’s casting as Dr Kalam, producer Abhishek Agarwal said, “Dhanush is an actor par excellence and extremely versatile. He is capable of handling both real-life roles and fictional characters with equal ease.”

Calling it a dream project, Abhishek noted that Dr Kalam was an inspirational and path-breaking figure.” He added, “The script work is in progress; we are doing a lot of research to ensure we get the facts and key moments right.”

The film titled Kalam, with the tagline ‘The Missile Man of India,’ will be directed by Om Raut.

Known for completely immersing himself in his characters, Dhanush is expected to undergo a significant physical and emotional transformation to authentically portray the iconic leader.