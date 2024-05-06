Dhanush shoots near stinking garbage dump for 10 hours

Tamil star Dhanush is known for his realistic performances. “Dhanush is truly a passionate actor. He didn’t mind standing for more than 10 hours close to a garbage dump yard in Mumbai for his upcoming film Kubera in which he plays a low-key role,” says a source who adds, “Director Sekhar Kammula who is also known for his realistic filmmaking wanted to shoot an important scene close to the dump yard to showcase the pain of his hero in adverse and stinking conditions. Without batting an eyelid, Dhanush agreed to shoot the scene and both actor and director didn’t even wear masks — just kept shooting for over 12 hours and captured a realistic and heart-touching episode,’ he adds.

Dhanush who bagged a national award for his acting in Aadukulam is known for breathing life into characters in terms of looks, body language, and subtle performances. “Audience will witness a new avatar of Dhanush in Kubera which is being designed as a pan-India movie,” the source says.