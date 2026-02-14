Dhanush In Rs 20 cr Legal Tangle
Over the long-delayed project ‘Naan Rudran’, first announced in 2016, escalating a dispute that has been brewing for years
Actor Dhanush is reportedly facing a major legal notice from Thenandal Films seeking Rs 20 crore in compensation over the long-delayed project Naan Rudran, first announced in 2016. According to the producers, the actor’s failure to deliver a completed screenplay and allocate committed dates allegedly stalled the film indefinitely, causing significant losses — and now legal action looms large.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
