Dhanush files Rs 1 crore suit against Nayan documentary

Dhanush is pursuing Rs 1 crore copyright suit against Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara-Beyond the Fairy Tale. His production company, Wunderbar Films Private Limited, has now filed a civil suit seeking Rs 1 crore in damages for alleged copyright infringement as behind-the-scenes (BTS) visuals from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan were used in the docu-drama. The legal affidavit also accuses director Vignesh Shivan of unprofessional conduct, alleging that his focus was primarily on Nayanthara rather than the project.

This is the latest development after the court had earlier declined to grant an interim injunction against the documentary, as it was released on November 18, 2024. However, it has now decided to hear the main suit on April 9.