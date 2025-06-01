Dhanush & Aishwarya Reunite for Son’s Graduation

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who announced their separation three years ago and officially divorced in 2024, recently came together for a significant family occasion — the graduation ceremony of their son, Yathra. Yathra completed his schooling at the American International School in Chennai.

Despite their separation, both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have been seen with their sons at various events and have shared pictures with them on their respective social media accounts.

At the graduation, photos of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa hugging their son Yathra were released and have since gone viral on the internet.

In the pictures, Yathra is seen in a deep blue graduation robe and cap, while Dhanush, in a white shirt and black trousers, hugs him with Aishwaryaa standing on the other side.

Dhanush shared a picture with a short and precise caption: “PROUD PARENTS (red heart emoticons) #yathra”

Yathra’s proud grandfather, Rajinikanth, also shared pictures from the event, posting, “First milestone crossed my lovable grandson. Congratulations, Yathra Kanna!”