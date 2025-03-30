‘Dhamaal 4’ on the fast track

Dhamaal 4 went on the floors in the second week of March and is being shot at blitzkrieg speed. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Boman Irani have started shooting for the franchise.



“The shooting is happening in Malshej Ghat. We go to Abivali [Lonavala] by helicopter and from there by road,” shares a source.



“Inder Kumar Sir is a cool director, and under his leadership, there is a jolly ambience on set, aided by the humorous dialogues,” the source adds.



On Ajay’s work style, he says, “He comes on time, sits with the director and listens to a detailed explanation of scenes before getting ready for the shot.” Ajay plays a cop in the film.



Once the D4 shoot is complete, the actor will move on to Raid 2, in which he returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The first look of the film was released recently.