Devara Sequel Announced, Jr NTR Fans Delighted

On the first anniversary of Devara, the makers have officially confirmed its sequel, Devara 2, sparking a frenzy among fans. The original action drama, starring Jr NTR in dual roles as father Devara and son Varadha, released last year on September 27, and cemented director Koratala Siva’s reputation as one of Telugu cinema’s most ambitious storytellers. The team celebrated the milestone on social media Saturday, writing:

“It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast, and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2 (sic).” The first film ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, setting up the continuation of its saga. While Jr NTR and Koratala Siva had previously hinted that a sequel was inevitable, fans now have official confirmation. Devara also introduced Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Telugu cinema. Jr NTR will reprise his dual avatars, promising more high-octane action and emotional drama in the sequel.

The Nandamuri scion returns to Tollywood and also teams up with Prashanth Neel for Dragon.