Despite Flops, Salman Commands a Hefty Price

Producer Dil Raju appears unfazed by the ongoing recession in the Telugu film industry as he secures Salman Khan for his next big-budget project, reportedly a Rs 550-crore Hindi-Telugu bilingual action film. According to industry sources, Dil Raju has agreed to pay the actor his full market price of Rs 120 crore, a fee that many Mumbai producers are now reluctant to offer following the superstar’s recent box-office failures.

An insider familiar with the deal says Salman’s remuneration goes beyond the upfront Rs 120 crore. “His fee is actually much higher than 120 crore. In addition to the upfront amount, he will also receive a share of the profits from satellite, music and other rights,” the source explains.

Regardless of his recent string of flops, Salman’s camp believes there’s no reason to reduce his fee. “When Salman doesn’t increase his fee after a hit, why should he decrease it after a failure?” says a close friend of the actor. “He knows that even his underperforming films generate revenue and he’s not wrong.”

The Dil Raju-produced film, titled Dil, Dimag, Jigar Se, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is scheduled to go on floors in April. Salman Khan officially announced the project on his X handle, posting a picture with Paidipally along with the caption: “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju. #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi”