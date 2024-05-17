Desi Celebs Face #Blockout Wrath

Angry over celebrities remaining tight-lipped on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, millions of people across the world are ‘blocking out’ celebrities or putting them on the ‘digital guillotine’ on social media. An innocuous hashtag campaign ‘#Blockout2024’ to call out and boycott celebrities for ignoring the hunger and humanitarian crisis in Gaza has turned into a coup de foudre or a global gargantuan movement.

The cyberspace is buzzing with #blockout, #blockout2024, or #celebrityblockout campaigns. Several A-list celebrities like global sensation Taylor Swift, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, socialite Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Noah Schnapp, British singer Harry Styles, and cricketer Virat Kohli to name a few have lost thousands of fans and followers on their social media handles. It all started with an unassuming video on social media that called for a boycott of celebrity culture, their insular lives, and eerie silence on the Gaza war. Niranjan Patil, a Pune-based branding and image consultant expert says, “When followers and fans boycott celebrities and the products they endorse, it has a damaging effect on the celeb, the company, and the product.”

Humanitarian Crisis

Two days before the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet, Cindy McCain, head of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) stated in a news conference that northern Gaza is facing a “full-blown famine.” Some celebrities dressed to the hilt shared silly selfies of themselves on the red carpet and clicked pictures of them next to dollops of food and champagne at the Met Gala soiree. TikTok star Haley Kalil (aka Haleyy Baylee) faced a massive backlash after she posted a video on the night of the 2024 Met Gala saying: “Let them eat cake.” Netizens were quick to hold on to those infamous words uttered by Marie Antoinette, the queen of France during the French Revolution (1773-1793). People instantly drew parallels between today’s modern elite and the then-ruling class. The similarities between the sense of entitlement, insensitivity, and no concern for those in trouble were obvious and stark. Kalil apologised in a video saying, “I am not informed enough to talk about it in a meaningful or educational way.” But the damage was done. She became a social media pariah for her notorious comment: "Let them eat cake." Taking a potshot at powerful youth icon Taylor Swift, a TikToker (Palestinian Swiftie) said on her account: “This is about lives and justice - if she (Taylor Swift) can rally all of us to vote, she has the power to speak up about injustice.”

Aim of #Blockout2024

The main aim of the ‘#Blockout2024’ movement is to make celebrities and influencers understand the need to speak up on important world issues. Many people feel that the ‘digital boycott’ or ‘digitine’ will decrease the earnings influencers and celebrities make via ads on social media. It hurts when the paycheck is cut! Ajay Brahmatmaj, film researcher, critic, and columnist feels that Indian celebrities will need to deal with social and political reality. “Desh ke jaruri muddon par hi kuchh bol nahin paate hain (They cannot discuss critical issues in the country). What will they say about Gaza's international crisis? Only Priyanka Chopra will feel pressure because of her international celebrity status. Alia Bhatt's popularity will remain unaffected.” Renowned film journalist, critic, author and historian, Bhawana Somaaya feels that we are living in such a fragile world where there is no privacy and everything spoken, written, expressed is blown out of context. She says, “So if they are bargaining some space for themselves, there is no harm. And one cannot be so judgmental.” Somaaya thinks that this kind of pressure just does not work from an institution, a group, or an individual. “It is a free country and it should be every individual’s choice whether they want to comment on something or not. Just because I have a platform, everybody should not take it for granted that that platform is to express social concerns,” she says, adding, “This arm twisting and bullying tactics are all wrong. I don’t support it.”

Public Perception

Many people feel that celebrities are out of touch with ground reality, social disparity, and the dystopian times we live in. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli military forces have killed more than 35,000 people in Gaza. A UN report released in March 2024 states that famine is imminent in northern Gaza where more than one million people are facing “catastrophic” hunger levels. Samiir Halady, a marketing strategist says that polarization is the truth of the day. “However, most issues today have a grey hue. There is nothing black or white about it. While it's good to have a stand, it might not be imperative to take a stand publicly. Some celebs consciously don't express their views publicly. That's their choice and they are entitled to it. I am sure they are cognizant of the fact that they will lose followers if they don't take a specific stand.” He adds that if having followers is the criteria then celebrities will weigh where they would lose more. Halady says, “I guess they have their own views and don't care about the number of followers. Why should anyone express a certain view just because they will lose followers? Why can't we give a celebrity a choice?”

Rutuja Kantak, founder and head image consultant and certified colour Analyst at Rutuja's Image Consulting says that any brand collaborating with celebrities seeks viewership and a loyal fanbase. She says, “If celebrities are blocked by a mass number of people, brands hesitate to associate with them, risking opportunities for premium collaboration and a temporary dent in their brand value.” The impact of the ‘blockout’ movement on our stars and their clout will be seen in the coming days. Public memory is short, but fans can be unforgiving. The aam janta has the power to maketh or mar a star’s image!

Digital Guillotine

Fans have started the ‘digital boycott’ or ‘digital guillotine’ of several A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, K-Pop band Stray Kids, Tom Brady, Gal Gadot, socialite Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Selena Gomes, Noah Schnapp, British singer Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Jenifer Lopez, Virat Kohli and Blackpink member Jennie Kim to name a few.

